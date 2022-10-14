Hiking is My Therapy Fundraising Concludes

The Hiking Is My Therapy charity fundraising events have come to a close. This year’s hikes ended with the Gordon Creek and Buried Forest Concretions trails.

Kathy Sherman of Price City’s Health & Wellness Committee explained that the funds raised from this event will be disbursed to various charity representatives during the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Congratulations were given to Mikaleen Mellor, Natasha Hansen, Silas Hansen, Michele Gabb, Kathy Sherman and Justin Sherman for completing all ten trails. They will receive a gift from the Price City Health & Wellness Committee for their persistent efforts.

Sherman also wished to thank the individuals that participated in the Hiking Is My Therapy fundraising events. “Your giving spirit makes a different,” said Sherman. “For your involvement, we have been able to raise much-needed funds for six deserving charities.”

The charities that will benefit from these efforts are The Cure Starts Now, Second Chance Wildlife, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center, and Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients.

“I’m very happy to say that, by ending my 12-year commitment to Price City’s Health & Wellness Committee, giving back to others is ending my position as a committee member on a high note,” Sherman said.