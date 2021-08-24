Hit Show “Thriller” Returns to USU Eastern Campus for One-Night Event

USU Eastern Press Release

It has been dubbed a must-see show and it’s coming to a stage near you for one night only. Odyssey Dance Theater’s “Thriller” will be performed at Utah State University Eastern’s Geary Event Center on Sept. 20. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve. “Thriller” highlights all the horror characters of Halloween, including Frankenstein, mummies, zombies, Jason and many more. The show has moments that scare, moments that excite and moments that amuse. The show is not recommended for children under the age of eight.

“This show has become a phenomenon!” said Odyssey Artistic Director Derryl Yeager. “Now in its 25th year, it has grown tremendously in popularity.”

Critical response to the show has been positive in both of Salt Lake City’s largest newspapers:

“Odyssey’s production of ‘Thriller” was truly a thrill for the audience, which was at times breathless with laughter, at times fearful and amazed, but always totally entertained. The pieces were excitingly choreographed and energetically performed…” said Margaret Godfrey for the Salt Lake Tribune.

“Odyssey’s ‘Thriller’… a delightful ‘Danse Macabre’… As for humor, there were bucket-loads. Laughs abounded during a “Romeo & Juliet”-inspired “Frankenstein & Frankenstein” and “Jason Jam,” a work that used a lot of percussive dancing, a la “Stomp,” that spotlighted three “Friday the 13th” villains dancing with ice picks, machetes and, of all things, chainsaws. The whole idea was cool…” said Scott Iwasaki with Deseret News.

Tickets to the show can be found at http://eastern.usu.edu/GEC. Advanced tickets bought online are $25 or $30 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased from faculty, staff and students of USU Eastern’s dance and theater classes who will be selling tickets in the community leading up to the event. Watch eastern.usu.edu/GEC and USU Eastern’s social media outlets for more information.

For more information on “Thriller,” visit https://odysseydance.com/shows/thriller.