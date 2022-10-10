Hogwarts Comes to Helper’s Main Street

Though the Hogwarts Express did not pull into the train station, Hogwarts and Diagon Alley still made their way to Helper’s Main Street for October’s First Friday.

New witches and wizards were invited to Ollivander’s Wand Shop, located in Three on a Tree and Beg, Borrow and Steele. There, they discovered which wand chose them and had the opportunity to personalize their wand with a variety of decorations.

The Sorting Hat was at the Helper Museum, but with a twist. In true Carbon County style, rather than being sorted into a Hogwarts house, visitors were sorted into a Coal Camp.

Finding the White Lady presented photo opportunities, pumpkin bowling made a mess on Main Street and Happiness Within quenched thirst with delicious Butterbeer.

Main Street was closed for the event, giving patrons ample opportunity to explore, cast spells and mingle with their own Coal Camps. Various businesses also welcomed trick or treating during the event.