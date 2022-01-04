Holiday Weekend Brings COVID-19 Spike

Southeast Utah recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases over the New Year’s weekend, according to the regional health department. A report on Monday announced 90 new cases of the virus that emerged over the past four days.

The new cases included 50 in Carbon County, 21 in Emery County and 19 in Grand County. The additional cases bring the region’s total to 278 active cases throughout the three counties, including 124 in Carbon County, 55 in Emery County and 99 in Grand County.

Of these patients, six are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes three from Carbon County, two from Emery County and one from Grand County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 238 regional patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, 213 of which were not vaccinated while 25 were fully vaccinated.

Throughout the region, 72 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes 41 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Of these deaths, six of them involved fully vaccinated residents.

As the pandemic continues, so does vaccination against the virus. As of Tuesday morning, 19,854 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This accounts for 48.9% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 47% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 66.2% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 754 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that became infected despite being vaccinated. This includes 424 in Carbon County, 154 in Emery County and 176 in Grand County.

With this data, Carbon and Emery counties remain in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Grand County is in the high transmission level.