Lady Eagles’ Rally Falls Short Against No. 8 Southern Idaho

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini, KOAL 750 Drive Time Sports

A fourth quarter rally by the USU Eastern Lady Eagles fell just short as the team suffered its first conference loss of the season, falling 67-55 to the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) Golden Eagles Monday afternoon at the BDAC in Price.

Trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles rallied to chop the CSI lead to just one point. A quick 6-0 run from CSI out of a timeout halted the run and put the game out of reach as USU Eastern slipped to 3-1 in conference play.

“I cannot be more proud of this team, because we shot horrible from the field,” said assistant coach Morgan Nelson. “We told them to be down just 12 at half time was a big deal. They bought in and they could have easily have folded, but they didn’t.”

Faced with a 16-13 deficit entering the second quarter, the Lady Eagles shot just nine percent from the field. Connecting on just one field goal during the second, the deficit grew to 30-18 at the break.

USU Eastern responded fast in the second half by outscoring CSI 19-13 in the third before falling off pace in the final 10 minutes.

Kinlee Toomer scored all of her team-high 18 points in the second half to lead the comeback effort. Connecting on four makes from beyond the arc, Toomer added four rebounds, four assists and two steals to her stat line.

“She is a very good basketball player, but she has to stay positive and know the shots will come,” said Nelson. “She very easily could have came out in the second half frustrated, but she didn’t. I’m really proud of her and the way she is playing.”

Ella Bradley helped balance out the scoring for USU Eastern as she finished with eight points, while Ashelynn Birch notched seven. All eight players who suited up for the Lady Eagles scored at least two points.

Ashlee Strawbridge posted a game-high 21 points as CSI improved to 4-0 in conference play. Emilia Nworie was the only other Southern Idaho player to reach double-figures as she ended with 11.

Monday’s setback marked the third straight for the Lady Eagles, dating back to Dec. 21 and 22 in Henderson, Nevada. The Lady Eagles are now 7-7 overall on the season.

The team will return to the court on Thursday with a road trip to face Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado. The meeting will be the second of the season. The first ended in favor of USU Eastern in a 98-88 win back on Dec. 18.