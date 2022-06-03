Honor the History and Service of Our Nation’s Flags

Press Release

The public is cordially invited to attend Flag Day ceremonies on Tuesday, June 14, beginning at 12 p.m., at the corner of 100 North 100 East in Price (behind the Price City Fire Station 1.) The Scouts of Troops 271 and 808, along with the Cub Scouts of Pack 271, will assist the veterans of Price Post 3 in the time honored rite of properly retiring our nation’s flags.

If your home, business or agency has been flying our nation’s flags and these flags are no longer serviceable (faded, dirty or torn), please consider participating in this time-honored ceremony practiced in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code. You can bring your flags to the ceremony or place them in the flag box inside the Price City Administration building near the east entrance. Questions may be directed to the American Legion Price Post 3 at 435-630-8474.