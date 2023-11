The Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is inviting the community to join them in honoring veterans this month.

The society meeting will feature guest speaker Mack Huntington and will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9. It will be hosted in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

At this time, ECHS dues are still only $5 per year. However, starting in January, the dues will increase to $10.