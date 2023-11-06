Benefit Concert Hosted to Raise Funds Following House Fire

A benefit concert was organized and hosted on Oct. 28 by Ivory Keys of Huntington at the Price Theater. This concert was aimed to benefit Tammee Perry, who lost her father, her home and her personal belongings in a house fire.

The benefit concert was hosted from noon to 3 p.m. that day, welcoming a number of musical entertainers such as Ivory Keys, Heber Matüte, Caleb Roy Fullmer and more. The tickets went for $10 for adults, $5 for children aged six to 12, and the special price of $5 for seniors, Veterans and first responders.