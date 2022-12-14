Hope Festival Packs Center with Festive Cheer

The annual Hope Festival, which is presented by the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) and friends, comes around each year to give the community a place to gather and be festive.

Once again, the festival took place at the Notre Dame Hope Center in Price and was free for all. A yearly staple, the festival was more popular than ever. The event grew quickly from the beginning and was soon standing room only while patrons enjoyed a delicious meal and festive entertainment.

Photos with Santa, prizes, bingo, music and more were also available to those that visited the center on Friday evening. Many entities came together to make the festival possible, including but not limited to the HOPE Squad, USARA, Four Corners, Castleview Hospital and USU Extension.