Class Stall at EHS Raises Funds for Angel Tree

By Julie Johansen

The student body officers at Emery High sponsored a fundraiser to benefit the angel tree at Desertview Credit Union. The fundraiser was called “Class Stall” and students could stall an assignment by putting change on any teacher’s desk.

The students did not have to do anything in class until the teacher had counted all the change. At the end of the fundraiser, the change was taken to the credit union by the student body officers and put through the change machine. The fun ended on Dec. 12 and $620.12 was donated to the angel tree.