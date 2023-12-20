Hope Festival Spreads Holiday Cheer Once More

Once again, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) and friends presented the Hope Festival on Friday, Dec. 15. The event took place at the Notre Dame Hope Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Amanda McIntosh of the SEUHD and the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties stated that the festival has become an annual event that families across Carbon and Emery counties look forward to each year. She credited the event partners as extremely hard workers that come together for a single cause, which is bringing families together for a stress-free holiday celebration.

The event also serves as a way to give back to the community that those behind the festival love to serve. This year, they were successful in feeding 250 people while giving out over 40 prizes to the winners of bingo.

McIntosh stated that it is always a pleasant surprise to see how generous local businesses are. Aside from the gift baskets and certificates that were donated, they received over $1,200 that was turned into impressive gifts such as a fire pit, 4-in-1 activity table, all-weather cornhole game, puzzles and more.

Eddie with Castleview Hospital kindly donated the soups, which were potato, vegetable and chicken noodle, as well as rolls, butter, crackers and cutlery. The Hope Center donated both the facility and the bingo cards while the Greek Orthodox Church had three members donate their time to call the bingo games.

Support did not stop there, however. Four Corners Community Behavioral Health donated gifts that Santa passed out, Carbon Medical Services donated activities for the tables for the children, and more.

“We really have one of the best prevention teams in the state in that we all work so well together,” said McIntosh. “We love having the Ambassadors for Hope choir, led by Mrs. Wendy Grant, join our event each year as they bring such an upbeat and cheery sound with every performance.”

On behalf of all of the hard-working partners, McIntosh wished to extend appreciation to all involved, those that attended and all those that continue to support what is done for the community as a whole.

Business and organizations that donated were Cache Valley Bank, Charlie’s Pawn Shop, Swire Coca Cola, Tire Buster Pros, Tire King, Wicked Xtreme Graphics, Club Mecca/Sherald’s, Coldstone Creamery, Dairy Queen, Dave’s Auto Detailing, Down Home Country Store, Eastern Utah Broadcasting, Emery Telcom, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Gettin’ Our Smoke On, Greek Streak, Helper Saturday Vibes, Cripps Electric, Martinez Family Dental Care, Juniper Pizza Cafe, Dustless Tech, SERDA, Market Express Chevron & Sinclair, Mitchell Funeral Home, Party Express & Gifts, Price City, Rocky Mountain Care & Hospice, R&A Market, Happiness Within, Balance Rock Eatery, Splash Tech, WAFD/Carmen Jones, Apple Country Craft, AJB Broadcasting, Paige Haddock, Jill Jensen Financial, A Johnson Home-Comfort Solutions, 911 Pawn, Banasky Insurance, Bank of Utah, Bookcliff Sales, Big Don’s Pizza ,and Bill’s Home Furnishing.

Event partners included Castleview Hospital, StepOne Services, Southeast Utah Health Department, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, CARE Coalition, Carbon Medical Services, SERDA – Southeast Regional Development Agency, Life Balance Recovery, USU-Extension, USU-HEART Initiative, USARA, The Ambassadors for Hope Choir (Wendy Grant), Greek Orthodox Church (Gus Pappas, Gopher Kiahtipes, & Eric), The Notre Dame Catholic Church Hope Center (Catherine Kane and Terry Manzanares), Phil Roundy, and Alycia Colunga.