Lady Dinos Hunt Down Rabbits

The Lady Dinos basketball squad traveled to Delta to face the Rabbits (5-5) in their hometown on Tuesday. The Dinos were hitting shots from the first whistle, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to Delta’s nine.

That story continued throughout the game as Carbon would outscore the Rabbits by doubling their points in every quarter. In the end, the Lady Dinos won 67-24. Defensively, the squad finished the game with 26 total steals.

Kylan Sorenson had an impressive game, scoring 18 points on 11 shots, shooting 64%. She also had four steals, five boards and two assists. Next up in scoring was Madison Orth with 16 points, completing a double-double with 13 rebounds. Orth also had six massive blocks on defense.

Jacie Jensen had 15 points on the night to go along with four steals and three assists. Rounding out the 10+ point scorers for Carbon was Amiah Timothy with 14 points. Timothy distributed the ball well with eight dimes on the night as well as five steals on defense.

The Lady Dinos improve to 2-0 in region play on the season. Next up, they will travel to Nephi to face a tough Juab Wasps (7-3) team on Dec. 28. Juab is also 2-0 in region play.