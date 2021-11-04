Hope Wilson

Richfield, Utah – Carol Hope Colby Wilson, passed away November 1, 2021 at her home in Richfield. She was born December 20, 1938 in Price, Utah.

Hope would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening, painting and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her children and grandchildren to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to these instructions will not be tolerated.

We want to let her know that she did a great job and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends. She worked very hard all of her life, up until the very end. She made a difference in the lives of many. We invite you to join us and celebrate together.

Married: Ronald E. Wilson, October 10, 1959 in Wellington, Utah

Daughters: Keelie (Pat K.) Payne, Leslie (Harold “Haddy”) Harrison

4 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren

Preceded in death by: husband, Ronald E. Wilson; grandson, Tyler Reardon; parents: Stanley G and Ana Birdella Colby; sister, Agnes Colby Rasmussen; sister, Norma Colby Hanna; brother, Glen Colby; sister, Ruth Colby Thayn.

ARRANGEMENTS: Life celebration will take place Friday, November 12, 2021 with a viewing from 6-8 p.m. and funeral Saturday the 13th at Noon with a viewing prior to Service from 10:30-11:30. All services will be held at Magleby Mortuary, 50 South 100 West, Richfield, Utah. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative you haven’t reached out to recently. Visit a Care Center or Nursing Home. Forgive someone. All acts of kindness are appreciated.