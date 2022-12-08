How Pets Can Help You Beat the Holiday Blues

Press Release

The holiday season should be joyful, merry and bright. But for some, the family get togethers, holiday parties and increased financial responsibilities exacerbate feelings of sadness, loneliness, depression and anxiety.

One way to combat the isolation and increased depression that many people may experience during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year is to consider adopting or fostering a pet in need.

“Dogs didn’t get the title man’s best friend for nothing,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025. “Dogs and cats are incredible companions, and they really have a positive impact on our overall mental health. These loving creatures can help reduce stress and feelings of loneliness and isolation not only during the holiday season, but all year-round.”

Studies have also shown that eye contact with your dog can release oxytocin, known as the love hormone, both anxiety and depression. Additionally, simply being around pets can lower cortisol, which in turn helps reduce feelings of stress, which can be amplified around the holidays.

National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff. Unfortunately, that has brought about the current crisis of most U.S. shelters being at or over capacity, resulting in pets being more at risk for being killed due to lack of space.

“If you are unable to adopt or foster at this time, please consider volunteering with your local animal rescue group or shelter,” urged Castle. “And, you never know, you may just fall in love and bring home your very own pet just in time for the holidays.”

To help adopters bring a new dog or cat home this holiday season, Embrace Pet Insurance is covering adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah through Dec. 31. Pets at Best Friends are fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home.

To preview adoptable pets at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, please visit bestfriends.org/sanctuary. You can meet adoptable animals every day at the sanctuary’s adoption hub located on Rhonda Road in Puppy Preschool from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Questions? Please call (435) 688-2327 or email adoptions@bestfriends.org.