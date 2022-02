HUNTINGTON CITY

Is selling a

Kirchner Groomer (includes new plows),

and Loading Chute on the Internet,

bids will only be accepted through the website.

For great bargains visit:

www.publicsurplus.com

Keep checking back for More!

FREE access for the public

You can trust the source

Only public institutions sell their items on this site

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 16 and February 23, 2022.