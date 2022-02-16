LOCAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE (LEPC) 2022 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that the following dates have been established for the 2022 LEPC Meetings.

All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Event Center, 450 S. Fairground Way, Price, UT 84501 and will commence at 12:00 pm unless otherwise indicated.

A zoom link will be provided prior to meetings for virtual attendance.

Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, July 18, 2022

Monday, September 19, 2022

Monday, November 21, 2022

If you would like to receive an email reminder or give a presentation on one of these dates and/or provide lunch, please let Justin Needles or Daneil Robison know at HLS@carbon.utah.gov or 435-636-3740.

If you are not able to provide lunch but would like to give a presentation, we will provide the meal.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 16 and February 23, 2022.