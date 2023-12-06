HUNTINGTON CITY – CDBG PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a public hearing on December 20, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. at Huntington City Hall 20 South Main, Huntington, Utah. Huntington City is eligible to apply to the Utah Department of workforce Services for funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program, a federally funded program administered by the State of Utah, Housing and Community Development Division (HCD). Huntington City is eligible to apply for CDBG funding provided Huntington City meets the applicable program requirements. The purpose of the public hearing is to provide citizens with pertinent information about the Community Development Block Grant program and to allow for discussion of possible applications. This public hearing will cover eligible activities, program requirements, and expected funding allocations in the region. The CDBG Program can fund a broad range of activities, including, but not limited to: construction of public works and facilities, e.g., water and sewer lines, fire stations, acquisition of real property, and provision of public services such as food banks or homeless shelters. In the event that Huntington City chooses to apply for CDBG funding, a second public hearing will be held at a later time to discuss the project. Further information can be obtained by contacting Jenene Hansen at (435) 687-2436 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this hearing should notify Jenene Hansen at 20 South Main, Huntington, Utah at least three days prior to the hearing. Individuals with speech and/or hearing impairments may call the Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah: 1-(888) 346-3162.

