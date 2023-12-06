PUBLIC NOTICE – 2024 MEETING SCHEDULES

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold their official council meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the third Wednesday of each month during the year 2024. Meetings will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the following:

January 17

February 21

March 20

April 17

May 15

June 18 (Tuesday)

July 17

August 21

September 18

October 16

November 20

December 18

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City Planning Commission will hold their official meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the first Tuesday of every month for the year 2024. Meetings will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:

January 9

February 6

March 5

April 2

May 7

June 4

August 6

October 1

December 3

All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Hall no later than the Thursday preceding the scheduled meeting.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 6, 2023.