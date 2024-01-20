Huntington City Council Fills Midterm Council Vacancy

By Julie Johansen

Devin Wilson was sworn in to office by Huntington City Recorder Janene Hansen at the city council meeting on Wednesday. Wilson will fill the midterm vacancy council seat until Dec. 31, 2025. Elected council members Lesa Miller and Gloria Wilson had taken the oath of office at an earlier date.

Bids were then opened for the concrete work needed in the city, including repairing sidewalks, curb and gutter. Three bids were submitted with Los Aviles, LLC being considerably lower than the others. This company was approved by the council to be awarded the job.

Three new business licenses were also approved, including ICM Solutions, LLC, a sales and rental business for crushing, screening, and conveying equipment at 765 North 40 East. Also approved were Nessa’s Floral and Bakery, formerly Hidden Splendor/Gordon’s Floral, and Taliegh Guymon’s cosmetology salon at 110 West Center Street.

Terry Bennett with MECCA Bike Club requested a donation for an upcoming bike festival on April 26-28. The festival headquarters will be at Buckhorn RV Resort. The council approved a $500 donation.

A public hearing was then entered for public input on the outside of city limits culinary water rate increase and monthly rate on inactive secondary water connections.

Although there were no public comments, Mayor Leonard Norton explained the rate increase had been imposed on the city by the Castle Valley Special Service District. The hearing was closed and amendments were made to the city resolutions approving a charge of $66.53 per month for outside culinary water rates and a charge of $2.50 per month on inactive secondary connections.

Another resolution was passed setting code violation fees at $100 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense and $1,000 for the third violation.

As closing remarks, Mayor Norton asked that for safety reasons, no one push snow to the center of the streets and that everyone help their neighbors with snow removal.