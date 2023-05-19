Huntington City Council Finalizes Plans for Heritage Days

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council met for its regularly-scheduled May meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, three new business licenses were approved, including LaRae’s Dance Studio Gym, now being managed by Nadine Hinkins; Perfectly Contoured Beauty, owned by Katie Brady; and ASAP Property, a short-term rental owned by the Pierce family.

Tentative budget proposals were introduced to the council by Huntington City Treasurer Ronni Torre. These items will be considered by the council to prepare for a public hearing at June’s council meeting.

The council then reviewed bids for a new tractor. The low bid from Valley Kubota in the amount of $48,300 was approved and discussion continued about whether to pick up the tractor or pay for delivery.

Mayor Leonard Norton then began his report by stating that he spent time speaking with Emery County Commissioner Keven Jensen about the EMS services in Emery County. He also asked everyone to please stay away from the creek that is running exceptionally high and to warn their family and friends of the same. Mayor Norton then spoke about the summer help they are hiring to keep city restrooms cleaned and flowers along the streets watered.

Maintenance then reported that this past month has been a busy one. New sod has been placed at the cemetery, bushes have been trimmed, sprinklers have been repaired and they are now spraying for weeds. The city dumpsters area has been closed, but if needed, it can be used for branches only by contacting city hall.

The Huntington City Youth Council will help put the flowers in the containers on the streets when they arrive, probably on Saturday, May 20. During the council reports, Heritage Days plans were reviewed and posters have been distributed as well as entertainment secured. The rodeo queen contest is slated for June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Huntington Arena for ages 7-15.

The city’s zoning administrator then introduced the idea of a tiny home subdivision that the planning and zoning board is just considering.