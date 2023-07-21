Huntington City Council Grateful for Help and Success of Heritage Days

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council met on Wednesday, July 19 for its regularly scheduled July meeting. Nathan Richard was granted a business license for NR Peaks, a guiding and outfitting business.

Councilman Judd Beagley had met with the Audit Committee and reported their process assessment to the council. He reported their purpose was to make sure that the process of checks and balances was in order. The report was approved by the city council.

Bids for a fireworks trailer were then opened. There only two bids received and the bid was awarded to Ace Trailers for the amount of $3,700. Also approved by the council was the landscaping done on the walking trail on the north end of the city along Highway 10. The cement along this trail left a small area that needed asphalt repair. Bids for this work were also opened and Mike Riley Construction had the low bid and will be repairing this area.

Mayor Leonard Norton then extended appreciation to everyone for their work with Heritage Days. With the added rain, he pleaded with citizens of Huntington to please weed along the sidewalks by their homes. He also cautioned to be careful of the children and pets in this extreme heat. The mayor added the splash pad is running and ready for use, and a new AC unit has been purchased for the city office.

Huntington City Youth Council Advisor Gloria Wilson praised the youth working with her on the council for their hard work and commitment to the city. A reward for them is being considered by the city council. Each council member began their reports by thanking everyone for the success the city had during Heritage Days.

Huntington City Zoning Administrator Gary Arrington reported a landscaping rebated program being offered by the State of Utah. If the city adopts an ordinance that any new structure will only put 50% of their frontage into grass, then citizens with homes/businesses already established can receive $1.50 per square foot for grass replacement in their landscaping.