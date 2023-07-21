Carbon Commissioners Announce 2023 Property Tax Assessment Evaluations

On Wednesday evening, the Carbon County Commissioners gathered for a regular meeting. During the meeting, they addressed the 2023 property tax assessments and the 2023 property tax notice.

Casey Hopes, Carbon County Commission Chair, stated that the property notice disclosures will be sent soon and they are asking owners to take a good look and verify that what is on the paper matches what is on the ground. Property owners should ensure that if there is a house or a garage that is detached, it matches what is on the paper.

Furthermore, if there is a building that was torn down and not recognized, take notice. If there is an issue, owners are encouraged to visit the Carbon County Assessor’s Office and work with him, as there are two different types of adjustments that can be made.

The adjustments are made either through the Board of Equalization or working with the assessor to do what is called an Assessor Initiated Adjustment. A list of those properties will be brought to the commissioners for approval at the end.

There is also a great deal of information on the back of the disclosure notice. The commissioners urge the community to look through and read it carefully to understand what is being asked. This is not the tax notice; just the opportunity before the notice comes out in November to ensure that values are correct.

Commissioner Tony Martines stressed that this is an evaluation of property, not a tax increase. The county is not raising taxes, but simply wanting the community to verify evaluations.

The county has been working with the state of Utah in order to get some corrections completed and the process is now ongoing. Commissioner Larry Jensen said that it is important for the public to know there are several offices in the county building, but the Assessor’s Office is the one where the information pertaining to the evaluation is gathered.

The notices should be out within the next couple of weeks, at the most, and those that do not receive them are urged to contact the county to make sure that they are sent to their home.