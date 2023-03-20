Huntington City Council Prepares for Coming Activities and Celebrations

By Julie Johansen

Approving the consent agenda was the first item of business for Huntington City Council at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 15. The next item was the approval of a business license for Erglow Beauty, LLC located at 50 East 100 North in Huntington.

Patsy Stoddard then approached the council requesting a donation for the Huntington Elementary Valentines Carnival. She reported that the recent festival had been more expensive to facilitate with prizes and refreshments. The desire has been to keep the carnival a family-friendly event by maintaining the current prices. She stated this was the reason for the request. The council voted to donate $150 to the event.

Next, Resolution 3-2023 was approved, turning election coverage over to Emery County. This is a resolution that needs to be renewed by the city each year there is a municipal election.

Huntington City Zoning Administrator Gary Arrington then questioned the council about discussion at the recent planning and zoning meeting regarding allowing additional dwelling units on individual residential lots. He explained that this could be in the form of basement apartments, mother-in-law homes, tiny homes, etc. The state is requesting more affordable housing from each of the cities. The planning and zoning council wanted the council’s feelings about these matters before drafting ordinances to allow this type of activity.

The council then approved Lisa Watts Baskin with Smith Hartvigsen PLLC law firm to be legal counsel for Huntington City.

Mayor Leonard Norton thanked city employees and council for their continued assistance while he was unavailable for the past couple of weeks. He commented that it is the time of year when things begin to get really busy with spring clean-up. Mayor Norton also said that the new meter reading equipment should be here within a couple of weeks. He is looking forward to Easter, Heritage Days and Memorial Days in the near future.

Next, the maintenance department explained nearly everything is ready for the coming season. The backhoe should be repaired soon and filters have been ordered and will be installed on equipment.

Huntington City Fire Chief Chase Majors then reported on training with electric vehicles. His main concern is the storing of lithium batteries around homes. The fire department also attended a Wildland Fire Refresher course that is required in order to fight fires on state or federal lands. Firemen from Huntington, Cleveland, Elmo and Emery were in attendance. Chief Majors is also trying to get training on fireworks so that Huntington can continue fireworks at celebrations.

Next, councilman Judd Beagley reported that the flowers for city planters have been ordered from a nursery in Richfield. A cyber security contract bid has also been received from Emery Telcom. Councilman David Emery advised that the Christmas lights have been removed from trees and the Huntington Youth City Council will begin to fill Easter candy bags this week.

Councilwoman Leesa Miller was excited to announce that entertainment for the Heritage Rodeo has been secured. Also, the Corey McArthur rodeo series will take place on April 1 and again on April 22. Additionally, VIP parking signs for the arena were considered by the council and belt buckles have been ordered for the rodeo queens.

The zoning administrator then spoke briefly to the council about the city-owned ground on South Main Street. He reminded them that the block of land referred to as McAllister Block was purchased for intended economic development and is zoned commercial.

Mayor Norton concluded the meeting by requesting names to fill vacancies on the planning and zoning council as well a part-time city employee to help with watering flowers and other caretaker responsibilities.