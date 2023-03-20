Swell Coffee Opens in Green River

The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the grand opening of Swell Coffee on Wednesday afternoon. The coffee shop is located within Tamarisk Restaurant in Green River.

Work on the coffee shop began in January when the lobby area of the restaurant was remodeled. The former salad bar was transitioned into a coffee bar while a new wall was installed to separate the new space. The area now features a full service coffee shop, complete with ample seating.

Swell Coffee serves traditional offerings including lattes, teas, hot chocolate, cappuccino and more. Customers can also enjoy Swell Signatures, such as the Cattle Prod, Spotted Wolf and the Molly Mormon, to name a few. Everything is fully customizable with hot and cold options, a plethora of flavor syrups and milk alternatives.

Those looking for some extra fuel in their tank can choose from a plentiful pastry case as well. Sweet treats include biscotti, specialty breads, scones and more. Savory items are also available, such as an everything bagel with cream cheese.

Swell Coffee opens at 6 a.m. for those looking to get an early start while the Tamarisk Restaurant opens soon after with breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. The businesses are located at 1710 East Main Street in Green River and are open daily.

“Visit Green River soon and have dinner and coffee at this great Emery County business,” the Emery County Business Chamber shared. “You’ll be glad you did as they have a wide variety of items on their menu.”