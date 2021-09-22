HUNTINGTON CITY- NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE 2021 HUNTINGTON CITY MUNICIPAL ELECTION

MenuMenu

As passed on September 15, 2021 by Resolution 10-2021 of the Huntington City Council.

In accordance with Utah Code Annotated 20A-1-206, the City Council finds that all municipal officers are elected in an at-large election, and the number of municipal officer candidates, including any eligible write-in candidates under Section 20A-9-601, for the at-large municipal offices does not exceed the number of open at-large municipal offices for which the candidates have filed.

Jenene Hansen
Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 22, 2021.
