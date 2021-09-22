NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT (FONSI) & NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about October 7, 2021, Castle Dale City will submit a request to the State of Utah, Department of Workforce Services, Housing and Community Development Division (HCD) for the release of Community Development Block Grants Funds (CDBG) under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the project known as Ghost Road Walking Path for the purpose of constructing a gravel walking/biking path, approximately one mile long, 6 ft. wide, along the north-east side of the existing Ghost Road.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

Castle Dale City has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the office of Castle Dale City and is available for public examination and copying at 61 East 100th North, Castle Dale Utah 84513 weekdays between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Lael White at 435-381-2115 for information.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Castle Dale City Hall. All comments received by INSERT 15th day after publication will be considered by Castle Dale City prior to authorizing submission of a Request for Release Of Funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

Castle Dale City certifies to HCD that Danny Van Wagoner in his capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HCD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Castle Dale City to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HCD will accept objections to its release of funds and Castle Dale City certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if objections are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Castle Dale City; (b) Castle Dale City has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) Castle Dale City or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before the approval of a release of funds by HCD; or (d) another Federal agency, acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504, has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures of 24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76 and shall be addressed to Sarah Moore, Utah Department of Workforce Services, Housing & Community Development Division (HCD), 140 East 300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. Potential objectors should contact Sarah Moore at HCD (801) 834-4609 to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Danny Van Wagoner, Mayor

Environmental Certifying Officer

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 22, 2021.