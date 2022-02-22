Huntington City Takes Action on Business Items

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council approved two new business licenses presented at its monthly meeting on Feb. 16. The licenses were for Keera Justice Accounting, LLC, located at 245 South 400 East, and UKM Willow Park, LLC, located at 460 North 400 West. Justice will be offering outreach accounting services while the mobile home park desires to add short-term RV parking.

It was also announced that a member of the Huntington City Planning and Zoning Commission wished to resign, so applications were received to fill the vacancy. In the end, Stacy McElprang was appointed to fill the vacancy.

Next, the Charter of the Audit Committee was amended to delete the names of the individuals serving. Another amendment stated that it would be a four-member committee consisting of one council member and citizens of Huntington City who would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council.

Following this, a rezoning ordinance, #1-20-22, was also approved by the council. This ordinance states that the entire city would be one zone, changing footage requirements for set backs in the front and back of buildings as well as minimum required footage for buildings.

Discussion was then underway regarding semi trucks parking on city streets. A fee schedule for violations was discussed, but any action was tabled until the March meeting to decide what was feasible.

Mayor Leonard Norton then read a letter of resignation from a member of the audit committee. He asked the council to consider names for the committee and report to him. The mayor also reported that they only had one bid for the new carpet for the city hall offices, so they would need to have another before a bid could be awarded.

To conclude, council members reported that Huntington City’s annual Easter egg hunt has been scheduled for Saturday, April 2.