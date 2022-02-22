Dinos Hold Off Manti at Foul Line

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The highly-anticipated #8-#9 matchup ensued on Friday night in Price when Manti visited Carbon. It was tough sledding for the Lady Dinos as they struggled to find consistency on the offensive end.

Outside of two, back-to-back threes from Amiah Timothy in the first quarter, Carbon did not make another long ball all night. Fortunately for the Dinos, their trademark defense also flustered the Templars and led to an 18-17 score at half with Manti out in front.

Carbon retook the lead in the middle of the third period before Manti hit two threes in a row to go back on top. The Dinos continued to grit their teeth and work their way into a 29-27 lead entering the final period.

Like many close games, the contest was decided on the free-throw line. Carbon certainly made the most of its opportunities, going 13-16 in the final quarter. In fact, the Lady Dinos scored half of their points from the charity stripe and finished 22-28 (79%) in the game to squeak by Manti 44-39.

Beverly Lancaster made a huge impact off the bench and was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game. She led the team with six rebounds and three steals while tallying eight points. Timothy ended with a game-high 15 points while Madi Orth chipped in another eight points.

#8 Carbon will now meet up with #1 Judge Memorial on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.