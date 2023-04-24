Huntington City Welcomes New Businesses

By Julie Johansen

Four new business licenses were granted at the Huntington City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

Hidden Splendor, a bakery, floral and coffee shop owned by Tammy Oviatt, is located at 735 North 400 East. Pampered Pets Salon, located at 686 North 400 East, is owned by Christina McArthur. Prickly and Sweet Cactus Boutique, LLC, located at 625 North 400 East, is mainly online sales by Jennifer Nattress. Finally, Resurgence Reconstruction is owned by Jeremiah Luke, a general contractor residing at 382 West 400 North.

Two other businesses requested changes to their business licenses. Family Dollar wants to include beer sales and Harts Gas and Food is now under new ownership, prompting the need to change their licenses. These two requests were also approved by the council.

Also during the meeting, Trevor Cowley was approved as a new member of Huntington City Planning and Zoning council. Donations were given to the Emery High School senior graduation celebration in the amount of $200 as well as $75 to Kayson Mann to help with his tuition for Utah Boys’ State.

Approval was given for burial for Huntington City employees and elected officials. This includes opening and closing costs for the grave will be waived if serving at time of death. This will also include previous mayors. Ordinance 2-2023 was approved, which outlines sale of city property parcels.

Mayor Leonard Norton began his report stating his concern and the needed care for impending flooding. He also thanked everyone for the success of the city’s Easter egg hunt. He also spoke about the legislative reports and the reorganization of Emery County’s EMS services.