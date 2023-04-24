Dinos Spoil Spartans’ Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Emery met for the final time in the regular season on Friday night in Castle Dale. While the Dinos were looking for the season sweep, the Spartans were hoping to send their seniors off with a win on the designated senior night (additional information below).

It was all Carbon early as the Dinos went on the attack. Carbon scored one run in the first, two in the second and two in the third to take a 5-0 lead. Emery would eventually get on the board in the fifth with two runs, but that would be all the offense the Spartans would muster. The Dinos went on to sweep the Spartans 5-2.

Camden Wilson hit a solo shot homerun and finished 2-4 at the plate. Meanwhile, Ridge Nelson also went 2-4 with a double. Chet Anderson did a little bit of everything for Carbon. He went 2-4 with a double and a ribbie while pitching six and two thirds innings for the win. He only gave up the two runs off of five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

For the Spartans, Wade Stilson went yard and finished 2-4 with two RBIs. Mason Stilson finished 2-4 as well. Gannon Ward and Wade S. combined to throw nearly five scoreless innings to give the Spartan offense a chance to catch up, with Ward accounting for almost four of those innings.

Emery (11-11, 5-7) will face Uintah (6-10) on Monday at home before traveling to Juab (15-3, 4-2) on Thursday. The Dinos (13-4, 8-1), on the other hand, will prepare for a three-game set against Richfield (10-9, 4-5) this week. The doubleheader Tuesday will be on the road while Friday’s game will be at home in Price.

Information courtesy of Brittany Julian:

Easton Nielson #22

Parents – John and Ashley Nielson

Evan Christensen #2

Parents – Jeremy & Corrine Christensen and Jennifer Tucker

Gannon Ward #13

Parents – Jason and Jenalee Ward

Sean Rogers #16

Parents – AJ Rogers and Marie Jackson

Head Coach – Chase Julian

Assistant Coaches – Evan Stilson, Steve Stoker, Aric Olsen, Craig Rowley and Chandler Peacock