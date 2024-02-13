Huntington Elementary Valentines Carnival Enjoyed by Many

By Julie Johansen

A decades old tradition at Huntington Elementary was enjoyed again on Friday evening as the annual Valentines Carnival was attended by hundreds.

Fortune telling, face painting, fish ponds, ring tosses, guessing games, cake walks, buried treasurers, and various carnival activities filled the gym and surrounding halls of the school. This event has been directed and organized for almost 30 years by carnival chairman Patsy Stoddard.

Past and present teachers, school staff, parents, and volunteers man the booths and direct the games as a large amount of money is raised each year for the school.