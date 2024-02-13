Mrs. Castle Valley Tiffany Tanner to Compete in Mrs. Utah

By Julie Johansen

Mrs. Tiffany Tanner will be competing in the Mrs. Utah pageant as Mrs. Castle Valley. Tanner and husband Chandler live in Orangeville with their four children.

The couple recently purchased Chandler’s grandparents’ home, Delile and Elda Hinkin’s home, as well as the auto shop next door. They are in the process of remodeling the shop and plan to open it as an indoor climbing wall, remote work space and boutique market featuring local craft goods.

Tanner grew up in Spanish Fork, but has also lived in New York City and Europe. She is excited to have the opportunity to represent the community as Mrs. Castle Valley. She loves that her kids can ride their bikes around with friends and that we have 360 degree sunsets.

Her platform is helping children develop compassion and empathy through the power of children’s literature. As the co-founder of Bookroo, a children’s book subscription company, she has been instrumental in promoting literacy and fostering a love for reading among young minds. Through her company, she has delivered over one million books to kids across America. She has also donated thousands of books to kids in need throughout Utah.

Tanner would love the community’s support at the pageant on March 23 in Murray, Utah. She would also love to connect with local businesses that would like to be featured as her sponsor. Interested parties should contact Tanner if they would like tickets to the pageant or are interested in being a sponsor at tiffany@bookroo.com.