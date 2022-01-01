Ida Nielsen Mortensen passed away December 29, 2021 at the age of 89, or 59 as she never did believe she was 89 when anyone told her her age. Ida was born on August 07, 1932 to Jack and Katherine Nielsen in Emery, Utah. Ida married Bruce Mortensen and together they raised three children, Greg, Scott and Teresa.

Ida loved her family very much and always enjoyed small get togethers with them but when the party was over it was time for everyone to go home. We teased her that she preferred the company of her roses to that of anyone else. Mom loved her yard and planting flowers. She planted roses galore! She kept her yard immaculate as well as her home. She was a hard worker all her life.

Mom enjoyed going for a car ride around town and also long distances with the radio playing country music and getting an ice cream cone. She loved to bowl and loved the friends she made on her bowling leagues. She was a big Utah Jazz fan and she and Bruce were season ticket holders for many many years. Bruce always said that he and Ida wore out three cars and two condos over all the years of going to Jazz games. Ida also loved ice cream of any flavor, hot tea, Coke, chocolate cake and glazed donuts.

Ida is survived by her children: Greg (Liz) Mortensen, Scott (Kris) Mortensen and Teresa (Robert) Kay. Grandchildren: Kiersten, Edie, Micah and Aaron, Shannon, Kolby and Linzi. Great Grandchildren; Ivy, Rosey, Calvin, Sam, Ella, Max, and Sophia. Issac, Isabelle and Maren. Bayli and Chloe. Jack. Great Great Grandchildren; Ophelia.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband Bruce whom she missed so very much. She will be laid to rest next to Bruce at the Emery City Cemetery, Emery, Utah on January 5th at 12:00 p.m.