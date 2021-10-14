“If We Can Dream It, We Can Do It”

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday evening, the Green River City Council began its monthly meeting with a discussion on building vibrant communities by managing the abandoned properties along Main Street and Broadway in the City.

It was reported that 23 Brownfields sites have been identified in Green River. The first of these areas that the city will focus on is South Broadway. Green River City Administrator Conae Black emphasized the importance of community involvement for these projects. Black will be sending flyers with each resident’s utility bill about the Brownfields projects and how the community can be involved.

“We need your help,” Black said.

Noel Vallejo’s family then presented a Green River downtown vision, which would include North and South Broadway. They would like to focus on Green River’s history and culture, and they proposed potential businesses that would help revitalize Green River’s downtown. Their vision includes an outdoor gear rental facility as well as an interactive theatre to showcase and promote the Green River area and history. They also discussed a sculpture garden full of Green River historical figures. They emphasized their goal of “keeping the local charm.”

Public discussion followed the Vallejo presentation. People voiced their excitement as well as their concerns about the project. “Let’s look at the positive side, not the negative side,” Black said. “There will be obstacles, but we can do it.”

The city council then approved bids for the River History Museum Bank Access Improvement Project, which will improve public access to the river at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum.

To conclude, it was announced that the city is looking forward to the 3rd Annual Outlaw Days, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5 and 6. This event will include cowboy action and milk jug shooting competitions, a horseshoe tournament, cowboy poetry, and country concert.