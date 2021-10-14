Meaningful Mindz Finds a Space to Call Home

Meaningful Mindz, an organization that provides resources and connects youth with the community in constructive ways, has found a space to call home.

The organization is now located at 15 East Main Street in Price, which is in between the Coffee Shop and the Klip Shop. Meaningful Mindz works toward its goal by combining volunteerism and community-based programming with educational, fun and safe lessons that incorporate real-life skills.

The organization is currently accepting enrollments and the fall-time learning opportunities will be kicked off at the new location in late October.

“These opportunities will include our Lil STEM’rs, Science Hubs, Reading and Homework Hubs,” shared Meaningful Mindz. “We are excited to offer lessons for students of all ages from three to 18 and will have our learning hubs broken up into small groups based upon their age to ensure proper learning, engagement and attention.”

The doors are slated to open the week of Monday, Oct. 18 and the October session sign-up is on a first come, first served basis. Groups are kept small, with no more than 15 youth per session. By completing the registration forms, a spot will be held until the day before the event unless it is paid or prior arrangements were made.

There are also new drop-off and pickup procedures to take note of. When dropping off or picking up a child, Meaningful Mindz has requested that parking is done in the lot located behind the building off of Carbon Avenue. Individuals can then enter through the back door.

Below is a full list of upcoming activities at Meaningful Minds: