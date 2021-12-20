Improvements Coming to Helper’s River Walkway

Castleview Hospital and Helper City have created a partnership in order to replace a bridge that crosses the ravine on the Helper River Walkway. Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that the goal was to tackle a project together in order to benefit the health of Carbon County residents.

As the Helper River Walkway is used daily for exercise by citizens, guests and students, it was deemed a great candidate for the project. Both organizations felt it was a step in the right direction to encourage walking as a mechanism to improve mental and physical health.

Helper City Public Works staff is providing the labor for the project while Castleview Hospital is covering the supply cost. Mayor Peterman stated that Helper City is honored to work side by side with Castleview Hospital when it comes to providing opportunities for all of the citizens to improve their health.

“The bridge replacement is long overdue and we look forward to hosting a ribbon cutting along with Castleview Hospital in the near future,” the mayor shared. “We appreciate their support of building healthier communities and know this will have a long-lasting impact on our beautiful walkway.”