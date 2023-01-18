IN THE SEVENTH DISTRICT COURT
CASTLE DALE
EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
L & H DWELLINGS, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs.
CACTUS FLATS RESOURCES, LLC,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
Case No. 220700024
Judge Harmond
THE STATE OF UTAH TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFEDNANT
Cactus Flats Resources LLC
Jeffrey Beicker
9301 Southwest Freeway, Ste 308
Houston, TX 77074
You are hereby summoned and required to file an answer in writing to a Complaint to Quiet Title to property sold by the county at a tax auction for unpaid property taxes, a copy of which is filed with the Clerk of the above entitled Court at 1850 N Des Bee Dove Rd, Castle Dale, UT 84513 and to serve upon or mail to Plaintiff’s attorney a copy of said Answer within twenty-one (21) days after publication for service of this Summons upon you.
If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 18, January 25 and February 1, 2023.