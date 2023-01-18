IN THE SEVENTH DISTRICT COURT

CASTLE DALE

EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

L & H DWELLINGS, LLC,

Plaintiff

vs.

CACTUS FLATS RESOURCES, LLC,

Defendants.

SUMMONS

Case No. 220700024

Judge Harmond

THE STATE OF UTAH TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFEDNANT

Cactus Flats Resources LLC

Jeffrey Beicker

9301 Southwest Freeway, Ste 308

Houston, TX 77074

You are hereby summoned and required to file an answer in writing to a Complaint to Quiet Title to property sold by the county at a tax auction for unpaid property taxes, a copy of which is filed with the Clerk of the above entitled Court at 1850 N Des Bee Dove Rd, Castle Dale, UT 84513 and to serve upon or mail to Plaintiff’s attorney a copy of said Answer within twenty-one (21) days after publication for service of this Summons upon you.

If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 18, January 25 and February 1, 2023.