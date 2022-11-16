IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

THE 2 G CORPORATION, a Utah corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JON ANAST also known as JON R. ANAST; NANCY FUTRELL; LANCE ANAST; ANTHONY CHRIS ANAST; LAURIE TRYON; MELISSA ANAST; SHARON LOU KATSAVRIAS; and JOHN AND JANE DOES 1-25,

Defendants.

SUMMONS

TIER 2

Case No. 220700071

Judge Jeremiah Humes

THE STATE OF UTAH TO: ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN

A lawsuit has been started against you. You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. You can find an Answer form on the court’s website: utcourts.gov/ans

You must file your Answer with this court:

Seventh Judicial District Court, 120 E. Main St., Price, UT 84501. You must also email, mail or hand deliver a copy of your Answer to the other party or their attorney: Michael R. Jensen, 90 W. 100 N., Ste. 3, Price, UT 84501; email:

mrjlaw@emerytelcom.net.

Your response must be filed with the court and served on the other party within 30 days of the last day of this publication, which is November 30, 2022.

If you do not file and serve an Answer by the deadline, the other party can ask the court for a default judgment. A default judgment means the other party wins, and you do not get the chance to tell your side of the story.

Read the complaint or petition carefully, which is on file with the court. It explains what the other party is asking for in their lawsuit. The plaintiff seeks judgment finding that plaintiff is the sole owner of the real property located at 58 W. Main Street, Price, Carbon County, State of Utah, described as follows: Beginning at a point 132.25 feet East of the Southwest Corner of Lot 2, Block 41, Price Townsite Survey, and running thence North 157.5 feet; thence East 25 feet; thence South 157.5 feet; thence West 25 feet to the point of beginning (Tax Parcel No. 01-0483-0000).

Se ha iniciado una demanda en su contra. Usted debe responder por escrito para que el tribunal considere su versión. Puede encontrar el formulario de Respuesta en el sitio de la red del tribunal: utcourts.gov/ans-span

Usted debe presentar su Respuesta en este tribunal: Seventh Judicial District Court, 120 E. Main St., Price, UT 84501. También debe enviar por correo electrónico, correo postal o entregar personalmente una copia de su Respuesta a la otra parte o a su abogado: Michael R. Jensen, 90 W. 100 N., Ste. 3, Price, UT 84501; email: mrjlaw@emerytelcom.net.

Usted debe presentar su Respuesta en el tribunal y entregarla formalmente a la otra parte dentro de 30 días después del último día de esta publicación, que es 30 Noviembre 2022.

Si no presenta y entrega formalmente una respuesta antes de la fecha límite, la otra parte puede solicitar al juez que dicte un fallo por incumplimiento. Un fallo por incumplimiento significa que la otra parte gana, y usted no tiene la oportunidad de exponer su versión de los hechos.

Lea cuidadosamente la demanda o la petición, que se encuentra en los registros de la corte. En esa se explica lo que la otra parte está pidiendo en su demanda. El demandante busca un juicio que determine que el demandante es el único dueño de la propiedad inmueble ubicada en 58 W. Main Street, Price, Condado de Carbon, Estado de Utah, descrito de la siguiente manera: Beginning at a point 132.25 feet East of the Southwest Corner of Lot 2, Block 41, Price Townsite Survey, and running thence North 157.5 feet; thence East 25 feet; thence South 157.5 feet; thence West 25 feet to the point of beginning (Tax Parcel No. 01-0483-0000).

DATED this 9th day of November 2022.

MICHAEL R. JENSEN,

ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

/s/ Michael R. Jensen

Michael R. Jensen

Phone: 435-637-1245

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published in ETV Newspaper November 16, November 23 and November 30, 2022.