PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions that affect you and to learn more about how local government works.

Volunteer boards and committees play a variety of important roles and are designed to encourage citizen participation in government, provide representation of different interests and viewpoints, and to take advantage of specialized skills, expertise and experience among persons generally employed in areas other than government.

These various boards also advise the County Commissioners on service priorities, how to distribute available resources, and how to improve collaboration with the communities within the County.

Carbon County is currently seeking applications to fill vacancies on the following boards and committees for terms beginning January 1, 2023:

SOUTHEASTERN UTAH BOARD OF HEALTH

Number of vacancies: 1

Term: 4 year term

This board meets quarterly and members must reside in Carbon County. This position will be to complete the remainder of a four year term which expires January 1, 2018.

A majority of the members may not…

• Be primarily engaged in providing health care to individuals or in the administration of facilities or institutions in which health care is provided.

• Hold fiduciary position or have a fiduciary interest in any entity involved in the provision of health care.

• Receive either directly or through a spouse more than 1/10 of the member’s gross income from any entity or activity relating to health care; and be members of one type of business or profession.

All applicants must be willing to regularly attend meetings and actively participate in the committee or board activities. Please do not apply if you have been convicted of a felony.

CARBON COUNTY RECREATION/TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

Number of Vacancies: 2

Term: 4 year

Terms: Two, 4 year terms and one

This board meets every month and its main responsibilities are to create policies for financial management and approve budgets, hire an auditor to audit financial records, write the agency’s long-range plan, approve departmental budgets, set broad personnel policies, and monitor routine monthly expenditures. Applicant’s primary residence must be in the approved unincorporated areas within Carbon County Utah

COMMUNITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD

Number of vacancies: 1

Term: 4 year Municipality representative

This representative must be a municipality representative, and shall assist and advise the county legislative body on: 1) applying for a Rural County Grant; 2) what projects should be funded by grant money provided to a rural county under the program; and 3) preparing reporting requirements for grant money received by a rural county under the program. This is a volunteer position.

PLANNING COMMISSION

Number of vacancies: 2

Term: 4 year

This is a seven member board that is appointed by the Board of Commissioners and meets monthly to approve land use applications and recommend zoning ordinances and maps, subdivision regulations, amendments to same, requests for conditional use permits, etc. to the County Commission. Alternates take part in deliberations and vote when a member of the commission is absent from a meeting

CARBON COUNTY CAREER SERVICE COUNCIL

Number of vacancies: 5

Terms: 3 year term

3 regular and 2 alternate positions

This five-member bipartisan board, mandated by state law, consists of three regular members and two alternate members. Meetings are held on an as-needed basis to hear appeals not resolved at lower levels in cases of Carbon County career service employees who have been suspended, transferred, demoted, or dismissed as well as in cases of other grievances not resolved by the grievance process at the county and/or departmental level.

CARBON COUNTY WEED BOARD

Number of vacancies: 5

Position: Regular

Terms: 4 year terms

The Utah Noxious Weed Act provides that each county have a weed control board that is responsible for the control of noxious weeds, consisting of not less than three nor more than five members of whom shall be farmers or ranchers whose primary income is derived from the production of agriculture.

CARBON COUNTY WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD

Number of Vacancies: Two (2)

Term: Regular Four (4) year term

Positions: Division 2 and Division 3

All that portion of the proposed district situated in Carbon County, Utah, within Township 13 South, Ranges 9 and 10 East of the Salt Lake Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Section 12, Range 9 East, and running thence West to the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 2, Range 9 East; thence North to the Northwest corner of Lot 1 of Section 2, Range East; thence West to the Northwest Corner of Lot 2 of Section 3, Range 9 East, thence South to the Southeast corner of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 15, Range 9 East; thence west to the Northwest corner of Section 19, Range 9 East; thence South to the Southwest corner of Section 31, Range 9 East; thence East to the Southeast corner of Section 32, Rang 10 East; thence North to the Northeast corner of Section 8, Range 10 East; thence West t the point of beginning, to be known as Division 2.

All that portion of the proposed district 3, situated in township 14 south. Range 7-17 East inclusive of the Salt Lake Meridian, within the legal boundaries of Carbon County, State of Utah, except the land lying in the 4th division here in after particularly described to be known as Division 3.

This board is responsible for the operation, maintenance and safety of Scofield Dam.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

Number of vacancies: 2

Terms: 4 year term

This six member board meets quarterly and is responsible for the operation of the sewer systems in the subdivisions/campsites surrounding the reservoir. The applicant’s must be a cabin owner in Belotas and Campsite subdivisions.

If you are interested in serving Carbon County and would like to be considered for appointment to fill one of the vacancies, please complete and submit the application form that is available on Carbon County website at https://www.carbon.utah.gov/Administration/Boards or from the Commission Secretary by emailing geni.hawk@carbon.utah.gov. If you have any questions or would like more information concerning these positions, please feel free to contact the Commission office at 435-636-3226.

Applications are due November 30, 2022. Appointments will take place at the December 7, 2022 regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 16, November 23 and November 30, 2022.