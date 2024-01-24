IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, IN AND FOR EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Ned E. Scarlet,

Deceased.

WAIVER OF NOTICE, RENUNCIATION, AND NOMINATION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Case No. 243700001

Judge: George M. Harmond

Lacey Donan, 850 W. 40 N., Cleveland, Utah 84518, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; or (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney, Thomas D. Sitterud, 29 North 600 East, Price, Utah 84501; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

THOMAS D. SITTERUD

ATTORNEY FOR Lacey Donan

29 NORTH 600 EAST

PRICE, UTAH 84501

TELEPHONE: 435-637-1212

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024.