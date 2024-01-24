IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, IN AND FOR EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Ned E. Scarlet,
Deceased.
WAIVER OF NOTICE, RENUNCIATION, AND NOMINATION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Case No. 243700001
Judge: George M. Harmond
Lacey Donan, 850 W. 40 N., Cleveland, Utah 84518, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; or (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney, Thomas D. Sitterud, 29 North 600 East, Price, Utah 84501; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
THOMAS D. SITTERUD
ATTORNEY FOR Lacey Donan
29 NORTH 600 EAST
PRICE, UTAH 84501
TELEPHONE: 435-637-1212
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024.