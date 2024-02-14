IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF CARBON COUNTY STATE OF UTAH IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD NORMAN LEE (AKA RICHARD N. LEE), Deceased.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Number: 233700075

STUART TODD LEE, whose address is 2007 East Miller Street, Seattle, WA 98122, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, MATTHEW L. MITTON, at the following address: 201 South Main Street, Suite 1800, Salt Lake City, UT 84111; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred. Date of first publication: February 14, 2024.

DATED this 8th day of February, 2024.

PARSONS BEHLE & LATIMER

MATTHEW L. MITTON

Attorney for Personal Representative

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 14, February 21 and February 28, 2024.