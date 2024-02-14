LEGAL NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY, UTAH – SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 575

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners on January 17, 2024, the Commissioners adopted Ordinance Number 575, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing a portion of the RR-2.5 zone to RR-1 zone within Section 30, Township 13S, Range 10E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

