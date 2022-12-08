Inaugural Banquet Honors Nurses

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to nurses on Wednesday evening with its inaugural banquet. In its first year, the banquet aimed to honor nurses, LPNs and CNAs in Carbon County.

Each medical professional was invited to attend the event for free with a guest in tow. The evening featured a meal catered by USU Eastern followed by a guest speaker.

Kourtney Atwood of Carbon Medical Services spoke to attendees, filling the room with laughter along with heartfelt stories. She highlighted what her team does to decompress and build camaraderie.

To cap off the evening, a raffle drawing for cash prizes gave back to those who serve. In total, $4,000 in cash was given to attendees in increments of $100, $250 and $500.

This event was made possible by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Castleview Hospital, Gagon Family Medicine, Pinnacle Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Emery Telcom, ETV News, Cache Valley Bank, Carbon Medical Service, Flawless Sheetings, Heirloom Inn, Marietti Monuments, In & Out Inspections, Parkdale Health & Rehab, RE/MAX Bridge Realty and Representative Christine Watkins.