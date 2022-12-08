Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty in Assault Case

After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations.

Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was later seen slapping the victim on the rear. These acts were committed at the Wellington City Hall while Bradley was on duty.

Bradley was relieved from his position as police chief as well as his position on the Wellington City Council following a public meeting regarding the matter, during which Bradley and his attorney spoke.

On Dec. 7, the 7th District Court filed documentation stating that Bradley had pled guilty to the charge of assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, as well as a charge of disorderly conduct, which is a Class C Misdemeanor.

For the charge of assault, Bradley was sentenced to a term of 180 days. For the charge of disorderly conduct, he was sentenced to a term of 90 days. However, both sentences were suspended in exchange for two years of probation. Bradley has also been given a fine of $1,406 that must be paid within two years.

In addition to the aforementioned court case, Bradley also has a case of alleged misuse of public money.

In regard to that case, Bradley also pled guilty to this charge, though the date is pending for his sentencing.