Intermountain Electronics Announces Appointment of New CEO

Intermountain Electronics Bids Farewell to CEO Phillip Blackburn; Announces Bobby Houston as his Successor.

Press Release

Leading manufacturing company Intermountain Electronics (IE) recently announced its appointment of new CEO, Bobby Houston. Houston will step into the position following the resignation of CEO Phillip Blackburn.

“We want to thank Phil for everything he has done for the company,” stated IE founder, John Houston. “The company he is leaving is not the same company that he walked into 12 years ago. He has led us through tremendous growth, and we are beyond appreciative of what he has done here. We are excited for Phil’s future endeavors and for the future of IE under his successor, Bobby Houston.”

Starting out with the company at a very young age and learning the business from the inside out, Bobby Houston has gained vast experience holding various roles and responsibilities within the organization. This experience has positioned him to be a strong leader that will keep the company moving in a forward trajectory.

“I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to lead this company. It is full of friends and family who have been by my side supporting me throughout my career here at IE,” Bobby Houston said. “The support I have received pushes me to return the favor at the highest level and give everything I have to contribute to the success and happiness of this company and all of the amazing people I am lucky to be working alongside each day.”