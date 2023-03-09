Linda Guire Zufelt Sanchez Carsello passed away February 22, 2023, in Moab, Utah. She was born on October 29, 1950 in Moab, Utah, to Gloria Ann Turner and Vernon Dee Guire.

She was raised in Moab by her mother and step father, Gloria and Ron Zufelt. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Steven Zufelt, Colorado, and Debbie Curtis, Lawrence, and her sons Nathan Sanchez (2006), Salt Lake, and Steve Carsello (2020), Arizona.

Graveside services were held at Grand Valley Cemetery on March 3, 2023, with a memorial held at Rockridge Senior Housing on March 7, 2023.