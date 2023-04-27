Intermountain Power Project Outstanding Student Achievement Scholarship Recipient Announced

Press Release

Congratulations to Merritt Meccariello for being chosen as the Emery High School recipient of the $2,000 Intermountain Power Project Outstanding Student Scholarship Award.

Merritt was chosen from a large applicant pool of peers as the recipient of the scholarship because of his exceptional contributions to EHS and the community. To be considered for the scholarship, students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, submit an essay, be involved in extracurricular activities and participate in service projects within the community.

Merritt will officially be awarded the scholarship during the Emery High School awards ceremony on May 22. Congratulations, Merritt!