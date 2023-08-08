International Days 2023 a Great Success

Continuing to be an annual staple of summer in the city of Price, the International Days Celebration for 2023 was hosted over the last week, going into the weekend.

With an extended day, the fun lasted longer than ever. Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 2, vendors were invited to begin setting up their temporary shop in the park. Though the carnival was also slated to kick off that evening, stormy weather had that endeavor pushed back one day.

International Days brought back all of the traditional events, games, opportunities, and more that the community and visitors alike have come to expect from the celebration. Booths, live entertainment, a carnival, Kids’ Day, the opening ceremony, the burnout contest and a myriad of tournaments meant there was something for everyone.

New this year, and highly successful, was the drone show that replaced the annual fireworks to cap off the celebration.