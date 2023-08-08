Kids’ Day 2023 Delights Local Youth

The focus was on the community youth on Friday morning as Castleview Hospital hosted its annual Kids’ Day parade and fun in the park in conjunction with the International Days celebration.

The parade began at 9:45 a.m. and youngsters hopped on their bikes, scooters, wagons, their own feet or even a pogo stick to trek up to the lawn across from the Desert Wave Pool. There, vendors, booths, games and prizes were already awaiting them. Free snow cones for the first 300 kids were also available during this event.

“We love this community. Thank you to all our partners that joined us at Castleview Kids’ Day to share an activity,” Castleview shared. “And thank you to everyone who attended for this super fun day! We hope you all enjoyed and won some cool prizes.”