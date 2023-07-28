International Days 2023: Bigger and Better Than Ever

Press Release

The Price City International Days Festival is a culturally-diverse city festival that celebrates diversity, fosters unity and promotes understanding among attendees. This vibrant and inclusive event brings together people from various backgrounds and nationalities, creating a unique and enriching experience for all.

Location: The outdoor festival takes place primarily in the serene Washington Park. Here, you’ll find live entertainment, artisan vendor booths, tournaments, food vendors, kids’ activities and more. Other events include the car show in nearby Pioneer Park, the burnout contest on Price Main Street, the opening ceremonies in the Price Peace Garden and the free movie night at Pioneer Park.

Dates and Duration: The festival has been such a success that the dates have been extended! The celebration is scheduled for Aug. 2-5 when the weather is pleasant and conducive to outdoor activities. It is a four-day extravaganza filled with performances, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences.

Cultural Performances: The festival showcases a diverse range of cultural performances from around the world. Attendees can enjoy captivating music, dance, theater and traditional performances representing different cultures. From singing to dancing, there’s something for everyone to appreciate and enjoy.

International Cuisine: Food is an integral part of any culture, and the International Days Festival celebrates this through its diverse culinary offerings. Attendees can sample a wide variety of authentic dishes from various countries, allowing them to embark on a culinary journey around the world. Food stalls, trucks, and sample carts offer a delicious array of flavors catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences.

Cultural Workshops: Interactive workshops offer attendees the opportunity to engage in hands-on experiences and learn about different cultures. These workshops may include language lessons, traditional craft-making, cooking demonstrations, calligraphy, dance classes and much more. Participants can immerse themselves in cultural practices and gain a deeper understanding of global traditions.

Cultural Exhibitions: The festival features cultural exhibitions showcasing art, photography and artifacts from different countries. Attendees can explore displays that highlight the history, customs, and traditions of various cultures, fostering cross-cultural appreciation and learning.

Global Market: A bustling market brings together vendors from different countries, offering unique and authentic products. Attendees can browse through stalls selling handicrafts, clothing, jewelry and souvenirs, providing them with an opportunity to take home a piece of the festival experience.

Kids’ Zone: A dedicated area provides a range of activities and entertainment for children. Face painting, storytelling, interactive games and cultural workshops tailored to young attendees ensure that families can enjoy the festival together.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility: The International Days Festival emphasizes sustainable practices and social responsibility. Recycling stations, eco-friendly materials and efforts to reduce waste are incorporated throughout the event. Additionally, partnerships with local charities and organizations promote social causes and encourage attendees to make a positive impact.

By embracing diversity, fostering cultural understanding, and providing a platform for global interactions, the Price City International Days Festival creates an atmosphere of unity and celebration. It serves as a reminder that despite our differences, we are all part of a diverse and interconnected world.